Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $174.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.36. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.