Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $174.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.36. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

