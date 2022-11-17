VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Lessened by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422,514 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after buying an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after buying an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after buying an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 2,232,099 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.