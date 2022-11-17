Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

NYSE:APO opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

