Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 25,141 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,141 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

