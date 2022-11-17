Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 26,418 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Target by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Target by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 13.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $155.47 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $257.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

