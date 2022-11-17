Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 11,626 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,099,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 124,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.48 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.