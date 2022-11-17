Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Aiken Yuen Sells 2,298 Shares

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $53.61 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yum China by 19.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 47.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after buying an additional 768,834 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 90.9% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

