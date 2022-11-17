Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $146.07.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

