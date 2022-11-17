Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 9,981 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

