Richard M. Thomas Sells 1,100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATO opened at $112.30 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

