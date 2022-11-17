Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 610 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 99.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day moving average is $144.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

