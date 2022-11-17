B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 24,788 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $127,658.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,100 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,400.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,097 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,388.00.

On Monday, October 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,994 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $31,576.30.

On Thursday, October 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 4,448 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,792.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $90,885.00.

On Friday, October 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,685 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150.25.

On Monday, October 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 32,226 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $117,624.90.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $5.95 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

