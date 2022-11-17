Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $40,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $112.67 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

