Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $40,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after buying an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $11,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 825,890 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

