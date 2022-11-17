Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 4.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alkermes by 0.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.