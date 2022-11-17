Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.12.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

