Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 36,765 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $6,995,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $7,780,391. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

