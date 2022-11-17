Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,184 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.08% of Clorox worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

