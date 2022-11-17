Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Dover were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

