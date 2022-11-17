Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $223.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.05. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.