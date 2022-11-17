Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 11,859 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

