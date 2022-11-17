Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,787,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365,128 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 3.88% of Affimed worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Affimed Stock Performance

Affimed Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.19. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

