Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

Shares of KRTX opened at $230.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total transaction of $947,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $1,217,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $10,267,548. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

