Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 19,191 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after buying an additional 1,141,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,691,000 after buying an additional 1,076,237 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

