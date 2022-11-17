Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 120,809 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.