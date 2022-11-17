SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

