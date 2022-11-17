SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

