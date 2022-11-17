Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,689,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 1,556,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,087,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $6,027,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 497,692 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $560.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.81. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

