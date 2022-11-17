Pictet Asset Management SA Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,534 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

