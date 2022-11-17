Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,742 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

JMIA opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

