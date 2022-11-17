Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,139,200 shares of company stock worth $119,343,006 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

