Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.