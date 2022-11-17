Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 582.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 133,463 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 927.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 71,192 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEZU opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

