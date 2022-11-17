Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 65,809 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 5,465.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

KLIC stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

