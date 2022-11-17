Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 91,143 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 70,110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 639,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 275.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 870,296 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 109.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JXN opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

