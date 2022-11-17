Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 23,834.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.69 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

