Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of FinVolution Group worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on FINV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

