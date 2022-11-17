Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dillard’s worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Dillard’s by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 75.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,962,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $367.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

