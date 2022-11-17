Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 40,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $115.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

