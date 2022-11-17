SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.79 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.73.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

