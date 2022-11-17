Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 144,180 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 15.23 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.33 and a 52 week high of 26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.16.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.