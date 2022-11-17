Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

Xylem Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $112.41 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.