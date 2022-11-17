Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,092 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of WST opened at $240.10 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

