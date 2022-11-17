Steffan Tomlinson Sells 15,393 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.26. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Confluent

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

