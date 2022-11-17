Steffan Tomlinson Sells 15,393 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Confluent Stock Performance
CFLT opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.26. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.