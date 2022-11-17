Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $607.62.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Genmab A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

