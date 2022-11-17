Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 440.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 64.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.