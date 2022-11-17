Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Hudson Global Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HSON stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.