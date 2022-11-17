StockNews.com Lowers Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLL opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 million, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.85. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.