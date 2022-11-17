StockNews.com Lowers Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Full House Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of FLL opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 million, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.85. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.
