Evercore ISI Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target to $15.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

About Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,638.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 574.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 233,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 198,924 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 365,056 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.