Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $377.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 76,851 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

